Locals protest against 'Hostile Architecture' at Bus Stops

CORPUS CHRISTI — A group of residents protested outside the CCRTA building, on Wednesday morning in Uptown Corpus Christi.

The group against the bars on the benches located at RTA bus stops, which is considered to be ‘hostile architecture’. Hostile architecture is a term to describe designs to purposefully guide or restrict behavior.

"The buses, they don’t even run at night, it seems needlessly cruel - to put those bars there - so that people who have nowhere else to go can’t lay down and sleep I just feel like Corpus can be a better city than that,” said Mariah Boone with the vulnerable communities’ defense league.

According to Boone, the city's panhandling ordinance and the Blucher Park ordinance also discriminates against the un-housed population.

If you would like to volunteer in a Point-In-Time count of homeless individuals in the Corpus Christi area, fill out this form for registration.

