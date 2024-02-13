Local teen to perform at Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival second year in a row

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Soon, dozens of musicians from across the Coastal Bend will showcase their greatest talents in music during the 2024 Corpus Christi Songwriter's Festival.

Nearly ten years ago, the group, Corpus Christi Songwriterswas created by Jimmy Willden and Garret Weiland, who are also local musicians.

"They started it with the intention of helping to promote, foster and enhance local songwriting," Annika Gunning, the group's volunteer organizer said. "So their goal is to support local songwriters and give them an outlet and an opportunity to perform and a community that supports them.”

Annika Gunning is not a musician, however, said she started assisting the group years ago when she saw their dedication to providing growth opportunities to songwriters. In 2018, the Songwriters Festival was created in an effort to showcase the artists involved. She said this is the group's fifth year hosting the festival and there will be more than 45 songwriters performing in this year's event.

Within that list of talented artists, 15-year-old, Emma James is one of the youngest taking the stage. She began singing and writing her own music when she was 9 years old. Emma credits her parents for influencing her love for music. She performed at her first gig when she was 14 years old and has been singing her heart out ever since.

“I go into songwriting with the mindset of 'what feelings do I need to get out'," Emma said. "I always write whenever I have something on my mind or on my heart.”

Shortly after, she attended a Corpus Christi Songwriter’s Round Table where she performed for the group’s organizers for the first time.

“I had my guitar. I went up there and I told them I wanted to sign up and they were like, 'Do you play an instrument' " Emma said.

Then the rest was history. Emma signed up for last year’s festival and after performing against other artists, she took home the 2023 Corpus Christi Songwriter of the Year Award. But that's not all — she also received awards in 2022 for the National Association For Music Educators Young Songwriter of the Year and the most current, which is the Dallas Songwriter Association Young Songwriter of the Year.

“I was so surprised to get Songwriter of the Year last year," Emma said. "I’m just so honored to be a part of the Coastal Bend’s music scene because every songwriter needs a home and that’s what they’re giving.”

Now, she’s ready for this year’s showcase, where she’ll be performing at Executive Surf Club on the Robert Earl Keen stage. She said she even has some surprises up her sleeves. In the end, she said she hopes others can find joy in the music, just like she does.

“Music is something that should be enjoyed and that’s what I hope people can do," Emma said.

The Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival will be held Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. Although the VIP tickets are sold out, you still have time to purchase individual tickets for the showcases and workshops.

Emma James will be performing at least four songs during the festival. If you're interested in hearing some of her music, you can listen here.

Also, if you are a songwriter and would like to get involved with the local group, visit their website or Facebook page.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.