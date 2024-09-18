Local schools receive millions of dollars to advance adult education programs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded 40 different schools across the state of Texas with $83 million grants to advance adult education and literacy programs.

Del Mar College and Region 2 Education Service Center were the Coastal Bend schools among the list.

“Historically, in the Coastal Bend, we do see an increased need to provide the adult education literacy services," Dr. Leonard Rivera, the Associate Vice President of Continuing Education said.

Rivera told Neighborhood News reporter Alexis Scott that the $1.2 million grant from the TWC will help more than 900 students a year through the college's adult education programs.

According to the Corpus Christi Literacy Council, Texas has the fourth lowest literacy rate of 81%, with 19% of adults lacking basic literacy skills. Many of them don't have their high school diplomas.

The council's mission is to identify, develop, promote and coordinate comprehensive programs and resources that will measurably reduce functional illiteracy in the Corpus Christi area.

In addition, their goals are to promote on-going reading programs for adults lacking English literacy proficiency, encourage the importance of literacy through public awareness, and serve as a clearing house for existing literacy programs in the city and surrounding areas.

Rivera added that Del Mar College aims at providing opportunities to adults that hope to also obtain an occupational certification following the educational literacy program.

"This is going to provide that bridge so that they can complete out their high school diploma or GED, as a lot of folks do refer to it as. We also have great partners in the Coastal Bend that we work with. So if an adult learner completes out the program here, then they can find themselves in a career-made position that they've dreamed for their lives," Rivera added.

Aside from offering high school equivalency programs, both Del Mar College and the Region 2 Education Service Center offer English As A Second Language courses. The program will provide those who are fluent in other languages the opportunity to learn English as they aspire to work in professional careers in the Coastal Bend.

R2 Education Service Center will receive $1 million from the TWC. The center's Executive Director, Dr. Esperanza Zendejas said the money will not only help them expand their program opportunities but assist the more than 500 adult learners they service.

“Our main effort is to help young adults and adults, whatever age, get their high school diploma," Zendejas said. "We offer a professional English As A Second Language course to support, lets say, a dentist from another country moves here. It's been really beneficial for them and many of them find professional jobs right after they take our classes."

Rivera emphasized the importance of Del Mar's investment into the community and those interested in progressing their future.

“It's all about the student at the end of the day." Rivera said. "It’s all about getting these students to achieve their GED and become, again, contributing members of society here in the coastal bend.

