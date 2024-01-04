Corpus Christi law enforcement says drunk driving is high during the holidays

Corpus Christi Police Department and other law enforcement agencies

Cracking down on safer driving, especially with drunk driving and speeding during the holidays

New traffic initiatives will be implemented in 2024

Texas is ranked third worst states for drunk driving, according to Forbes

Law enforcement across the country continue to make an effort to encourage safe driving, especially during the holiday season. Although it's only a few days into the new year, local officials in Corpus Christi said they've been cracking down on keeping the roads safe.

"Even one drink can slow your response time down," Jennifer Collier, Senior Officer with Corpus Christi Police Department said.

According to statewide data, Texas is ranked as the third worst state for drunk driving. Stats from Texas Department of Transportation found that there were over9,000alcohol related crashes around the state in 2023.

Collier said there's always been an issue with drinking and driving. But this happens especially during the holidays.

Crash Report Information Systemdata from TxDOT, there was a total of 53 alcohol related accidents in the Coastal Bend in 2023. That's between the week of thanksgiving to new years day. Thirty of them were in Corpus Christi.

"There's so many different options to take instead of drinking and driving, [you can] rideshare or have a sober friend drive you," Collier said. "Unfortunately, we still are making numerous arrests every day for DWIs."

To give a little more perspective, from Dec. 31, 2023 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 1, 2024 at 6 a.m., the Corpus Christi Police DWI task force alone, arrested 7 DWI drivers. And it's not just about getting pulled over - there are other factors you don't want to deal with.

"If you're arrested for DWI, your car is getting impounded, you're going to have fees for the impound lot, you're going to have fees for going to jail," Collier said. "You're going to have fees for lawyers, it adds up. It's so much cheaper just to take a cab or a rideshare."

CCPD also said they plan to add three new traffic officers to their patrol in hopes to minimize speeding, DUIs and other unsafe driving. As always, don't forget to buckle up and don't drive under the influence.

