Local animal rescue fined for violating adoption laws in Massachusetts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local animal rescue Rural Texas Animal No Kill (TANK) Rescue has been fined $4,500 by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources.

An investigation by KRIS 6 News found Rural TANK and owner Kayla Denney has been violating the Animal Welfare Act. First-hand accounts were found of dogs and cats shipped across country crammed in crates sometimes without food or water. Sometimes adopters wouldn't receive their pets after paying and in some cases, the animals arrive sick and die soon after.

In June 2021 the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources launched an investigation and issued a cease and desist to Rural TANK Rescue. They found the animal rescue had shipped a transport of dogs that all had Parvovirus.

MDAR said the fine is for violating the cease and desist and continuing to operate as an unlicensed rescue. The fine cites recent incidents of importing dogs with falsified health certificates, adopting dogs with behavioral issues and adopting a dog that died 16 hours after arrival.

Not only that, but Rural Tank lost it’s non-profit status in 2022 for failing to file any documents with the IRS.

Rural TANK has been known to operate out of San Patricio County since 2019.

If adopting in Massachusetts, MDAR encourages adopters to check if the organization you’re adopting from is licensed.

However in Texas, there is no licensing process with the state for animal rescues and shelters. So, be sure to do your homework before adopting anywhere.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.