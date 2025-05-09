Local animal advocates react to scathing Animal Care Services assessment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An newly released independent assessment of Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services described the department as “in crisis,” and for longtime animal advocates, that language is both validating and long overdue.

Theseveral hundred page report, conducted by third-party firm, Citygate Associates, LLC, outlines serious operational failures; ranging from poor sanitation and understaffing to a fractured organizational culture and lack of experienced leadership. Advocates said many of them have been addressing those concerns with city leaders for over ten years.

City leaders discussed the findings during a workshop on Thursday.

“This report is long overdue,” local animal advocate, Linda Gibeaut, said. "

Gibeaut has volunteered with rescue efforts in the city since 2015.

“To now actually see it in writing, and for everybody to be on the same page, hopefully, it feels like they're repeating everything we've been saying. Now, maybe they'll actually listen."

According to the report, some animals were euthanized without behavioral support, while others were housed near contagious animals due to space and staffing limitations. Play groups were being utilized as assessment tools and not for routine enrichment. The report also found that the shelter’s software system, Chameleon, was misused in a way that compromised the accuracy of reported data. However, the list doesn't conclude at that.

KRIS 6 News outlined a breakdownof every inefficiency documented within the report.

In addition to the failures, Citygate’s recommendations include hiring experienced leaders, expanding foster and volunteer programs, improving community engagement and addressing deficiencies in veterinary staffing and enforcement.

For Amy Bornemeier, a longtime foster volunteer, the findings highlight a need for structural reform.

“It’s not about needing to invest more into the program or the operations,” Bornemeier said. “It’s about changing the culture and having more effective and better leadership.”

Melissa Mucete, another advocate, said enforcement is key.

“You can spend millions building a better shelter, but if there’s no accountability in the streets, nothing will change," she added.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the assessment represents an opportunity for transformation.

“Here we are today, finally doing what we should have done many years ago," Guajardo emphasized.

Advocates say the next step is ensuring those words turn into action; for the animals and for a community that expects better.

City leaders said several of the 170 recommendations made by Citygate Associates, LLC are already being implemented. They will meet with Animal Care Services in June to discuss the progress of the suggestions changes.

