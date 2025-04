CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early morning hours on the 1800 block of Lipan Street. Upon arriving fire fighters found a vacant house up in flames.

"We responded to a structure fire at about two in the morning at a vacant house that suffered minor damage and it took about 20 minutes to control," Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief JD Johnson said.

No one suffered any injuries from this incident.