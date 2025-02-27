Del Mar College hosts discussion on cultural identities, inequalities, and racial history in society

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Race has been a long defining factor in our society, shaping everything from education to economic opportunity. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Del Mar College's Social Sciences Department hosted a symposium called, “Race Matters: An Afternoon on the Subject of Race."

LET'S TALK RACE: Del Mar College hosts discussion on cultural identities, inequalities, and racial history in our society

Dozens of faculty, campus staff, students and community members joined the conversation as public school education, Inequalities and the White Racial Frame took the stage first. Sociology expert, Dr. Will Rushton uncovered the historical background of what some call ‘The American Dream.’ But as Rushton disclosed, that dream has been farther to reach for some.

“Black people have been disenfranchised, in one way or another. That’s it," Rushton explained. "We have white-washed the whole history of the united states about race. The white racial fame includes a broad and persisting set of racial stereotypes, prejudices and visual images.”

Others discussed integration at Del Mar College in the 1950s, taking a look at the struggles and successes of a shift in education in the Coastal Bend. A different side of the conversation tackled the effects of Jim (and Juan) Crow laws that follow our elders into retirement, along with Jewish Racial Identity.

“Historically, American Jews have had all of the benefits of being white but certainly not as has been described against Blacks and Latinos," History professor Dr. Brian Stone said. "But at the same time, there is a very strong sense of history. It’s one of the world’s oldest religions and it comes with a very heavy weight of the past.”

Eventgoers asked questions in between and challenged their minds with different perspectives learned throughout the symposium. Some believe one conversation is not enough to fully unpack the effects of race on our society.

The hope is to open a door that leads to the path of knowledgeable possibilities. This is the second race matters symposium Del Mar College has hosted.

Del Mar College's Department of Social Sciences said they plan to have more discussions about race in the future.

