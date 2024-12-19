Lee Liscano’s legacy: A rhythm that lasts forever

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gonzalo Liscano, better known to his fans as 'Lee Liscano', was a jazz legend whose music reverberated through the Coastal Bend and around the world. His career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his listeners.

From playing the piano at a young age to performing across continents, Lee's life was a symphony of talent, passion, and family ties. Now, his family works to preserve his legacy.

Lee Liscano was born in San Benito, Texas, and later raised on the Westside of Corpus Christi, where his musical journey began.

At just six years old, Lee first started playing the piano—a decision that would shape the course of his life. Music was always more than just a passion for Lee; it was a way of connecting with others, spreading joy, and sharing the rhythm of life.

One of his granddaughter, Genesis Liscano, remembers him as much for his infectious laugh and warm personality as for his incredible musical talent.

“He was a comedian, he had an amazing laughter, he was just an all-around lovable man,” she said.

Music, however, was always central to their family gatherings.

Lee began performing at the Jazz Festival in 1968, where it later became a treasured family tradition. Genesis recalled how this yearly event brings the entire family together, celebrating not only the music but also the shared moments of joy and connection.

“The Jazz Fest was our main thing. Family came from everywhere—it was the weekend where everyone caught up, acted crazy, and enjoyed the music,” Genesis said.

One of the most cherished memories for Genesis was the time she spent watching both her father and grandfather perform together on stage. It was a rare and special experience that left a lasting impression on her.

“To see my father and grandfather together, performing and laughing on stage(...) it’s going to be in my memory forever,” she said,

The bond between Lee and his family was as harmonious as the jazz music he played.

Lee's musical talent didn’t stay confined to the Coastal Bend. He took his piano playing to international stages, performing on cruises across South America, the Caribbean, and even Alaska. His music became a soundtrack for travelers seeking adventure, and his tunes echoed through every continent, touching audiences far and wide.

But whether he was performing for a crowd at a global venue or a local gathering, one thing remained constant—Lee’s commitment to excellence. He was known for his perfectionism and attention to detail, ensuring that every performance was flawless.

He was also known as 'El Maestro', mentoring and teaching younger generations, including at West Oso High School, where he helped nurture the next wave of musicians.

His teaching extended beyond the classroom.

“He was very on top of things,” Genesis said. “If you fell behind, you were going to hear it from him—whether you were on stage before or after. Everything had to be on point.”

Lee’s dedication to his craft and his insistence on excellence left a profound impact on all who worked with him.

He died on Dec. 7 due to early signs of dementia but his legacy lives on through the music he created and the lives he touched. His family was grateful for the time they had with him.

“My grandfather gave so much to not only our family but to the world of music,” Genesis said. “I’m grateful that I got to share him with everyone.”

To honor Lee’s lasting impact, the community plans to pay tribute to him at next year’s Jazz Festival, ensuring that his memory and music will be celebrated for years to come. His son will take his place and perform in his honor.