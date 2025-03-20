CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawn and landscaping businesses across Corpus Christi are feeling the strain of Stage 3 water restrictions, with some owners reporting a sharp decline in revenue and workforce reductions.

Bruce Goulet, owner of Affordable Landscape Design and Installation, said his business has suffered significantly since the restrictions went into effect in December.

Lawn and landscaping businesses struggle under stage 3 water restrictions

“Because of the water restrictions, the phone isn’t ringing,” Goulet said.

It's been a new reality for Goulet as his company typically books his clients four to five weeks in advance for landscape design, grading, and sodding. Now, work has slowed to the point where he has had to downsize his crew from 15 workers to just four.

Goulet said the builders he works with have also slowed down business, which affects him. To make ends meet, he and a friend partnered on a business venture to make custom repairs on cars and motorcycles.

“With the other business, it has helped me to sustain myself," Goulet said. "I’ve got to pay shop rent, truck payments.”

Goulet recently applied for the city’s Drought Resilient Workforce Stability Grant Program. The program will provide financial support in the form of grants to small business owners and nonprofit organizations in industries directly impacted by the recent Stage 3 Water Restrictions. The program, funded by the City of Corpus Christi and administered by LiftFund, has dedicated $2 million in funding to support qualified applicants with grants up to $50,000.

“I would like to continue to keep them [my workers] employed and then add some more workers," Goulet said. "I can buy another used truck, another trailer and buy some of those water supply tanks.”

Goulet said he appreciates the support for business owners like himself, but hopes a long term plan for water comes sooner than later.

If you are a small business owner or nonprofit organization that has been impacted by Stage 3 water restrictions, you can apply for assistance here. Application reviews begin March 21 until funds are depleted. Awardnotifications will be distributed March 28. Grants will be disbursed April 4, 2025.

