Last-minute Thanksgiving hopping: A neighborhood tradition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the night before Thanksgiving, and the parking lot at local grocery stores are packed. For many, this is a familiar scene—a tradition they’d rather not take part in, but one that seems almost inevitable: the last-minute grocery run.

With the clock ticking and Thanksgiving dinner on the horizon, many shoppers are scrambling to get those final ingredients they need for the big meal.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar checked out the aisles of the H-E-B Plus on Saratoga Blvd.

They were filled with people like Celeste from Kingsville, who was making her way through the store to grab the final items she needed.

"There are a lot of people. It’s very packed. I mean, we knew it would be like this," she added.

Celeste is making her traditional Thanksgiving dinner that feeds up to 25 family members.

However, she was missing several key ingredients, including celery, onions, green peppers, and the necessary items to make cornbread stuffing from scratch. And like many, she's trying to get everything before it's too late.

"In Kingsville, there’s only one H-E-B and usually during the holidays, things run out pretty quickly," She said.

Celeste, who is in charge of the stuffing, said it’s important to her that all the ingredients are fresh.

"Of course, the onion, the celery, the bell peppers, and all the fresh fruits and vegetables—I’ve got to get it right before because I don’t like it to go bad," she said.

For her, it’s all about getting the freshest produce to make sure the meal is perfect.

All H-E-B stores will be open on Thankgiving Day from 6 a.m. to noon and will be back open to regular hours on Friday.