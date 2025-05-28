Lane closures begin Thursday near Del Mar College East Campus off Baldwin Blvd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers can expect traffic disruptions near Del Mar College East Campus starting this week as lane closures begin on Baldwin Boulevard between Ayers Street and South Staples Street.

Lane closures will begin Thursday, May 29, as part of a scheduled repaving project, and work is expected to last three weeks.

The affected stretch of Baldwin Boulevard runs directly along Del Mar College East Campus, potentially impacting students, staff, and visitors to the area.

Lane closures begin Thursday near Del Mar College East Campus

Safety officials emphasize that motorists traveling through the construction zone must follow posted detour signs. These detours have been strategically planned to maintain traffic flow.

"The City of Corpus Christi is committed to projects that maintain or improve streets and infrastructure for every city resident, business, and visitor," according to city officials.

A detailed map of the road work and traffic flow adjustments is available below to help drivers plan their routes accordingly: