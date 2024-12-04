La Posada Foundation gives back with donation to CCPD Christmas Angels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The La Posada Foundation gave a donation of $10,000 to the CCPD Christmas Angels Foundation on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to help fund their 48 year tradition of giving back to the community.

The Christmas Angels Foundation is planning to help out 125 families this year by delivering food and toys on Christmas Eve morning.

The number of families the foundation gives back to each year is based on how many donations they receive.

"They could be giving out to different organizations and we are blessed, and I am blessed to be a part of the police officer's Christmas angels, and we are blessed to have them donating to us," Corpus Christi Police officer Javier Cantu said.

The Posada Boat Parade will begin Friday Dec. 6 at at 7 p.m. with coverage live on KRIS 6 News.