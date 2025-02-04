KRIS 6 News, Caller-Times host workshops as part of National News Literacy Week

A Coastal Bend workshop wants to help residents become more involved in local government.

As part of National News Literacy Week, KRIS 6 News partnered up with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and The Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas to host workshops to educate the public about the Open Meeting Act and Public Information Act.

The first session took place on the third floor of the Nueces County Courthouse, with the next workshop set to be held on Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Robstown City Council chambers at 9 a.m.

