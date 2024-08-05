KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Cole Thornton interviews Jeremy Arocho

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our 10th KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season is Cole Thornton. He got to sit down with Hooks player, Jeremy Arocho. Thornton is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Cole Thornton: Did you play baseball growing up?

Jeremy Arocho: I did, I actually started when I was 3 years old. My whole entire family played baseball.

Thornton: What position or positions did you play?

Arocho: Growing up? I was always a shortstop. At the beginning when I started, when I was three I was a first baseman. And then, I moved to shortstop. And now, it’s just been second base, utility guy.”

Thornton: Where is your hometown? Did you go to pro games growing up?

Arocho: My hometown is Puerto Rico. I was born in Puerto Rico, lived there until I was 10 years old, then moved to Baltimore, Md. I used to go to a lot of Baltimore games, Baltimore Orioles games.

Thornton: Did anybody else you played youth baseball with, make it to the Major Leagues?

Arocho: Yes. Jordan (Jo) Adell, he’s with the (Los Angeles) Angels. I played with MacKenzie Gore, he’s with, right now, the Nationals, Washington. Nick Pratto, he’s with the Kansas City Royals.

Thornton: Growing up, did you play any other sports? What’s your favorite sport to play or watch, other than baseball?

Arocho: My favorite sport to play is basketball, other than baseball. And, my favorite one to watch is football, I'm a Baltimore Ravens fan.

The hooks begin a home series Tuesday against the Wichita Wind Surge. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

