King HS athletic coordinator, head football coach to join CCISD's Office of Athletics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A King High School football coach has gotten himself a promotion, moving from the football field to the ivory halls of high school athletics.

According to a press release from the Corpus Christi Independent School District, King High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Doug Foster has accepted a district-level role in CCISD's Office of Athletics. Coach Foster will begin in his new role starting Nov. 14, with details regarding his new assignment to be released at a later date.

Foster has been with the King High School’s athletics program since March 2020. His coaching background includes Lamar CISD, Fort Bend, Aransas Pass, and Poteet.

“We thank Coach Foster for his service to the Mustangs, and we are glad to have his continued contributions to our athletics program,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.