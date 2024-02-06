Keepers of the Garden hoping to extend lease agreement at Tom Graham Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — For a decade, Keepers of the Garden has been a community hub for outdoor education, urban farming and sustainable life skills. The garden is filled with dozens of produce and plants that are native to the Coastal Bend.

"We like to call it 'seed to plate'. From planting that seed in the ground, to having that food on their plate. We get to learn the full process there,” Tevin Gray, the garden's owner and director said.

Keepers of the Garden, formally known as The Learning Garden, was created under Grow Local South Texas (GLST), a group that is focused on improving access to, education about and advocacy for affordable nutrient foods across the Coastal Bend. The garden was located at Tom Graham Park, but then parted ways with GLST during the pandemic.

To keep the garden flourishing, Gray transitioned the garden to Corpus Christi Montessori School, where he is also an educator.

Gray wanted to provide students with an experience that they can use throughout their lives, as well as keep the garden alive.

“As of November 2023, our 5 year lease came to an end and in communication with Parks and Rec," Gray said. "We’ve been trying to find a solution with either renewing the lease for that space or finding some type of collaboration with the city so that we can remain there and live out our current programming.”

Although the garden has provided fresh produce and greenery for the community, the city said they’ve received complaints from neighbors that believe the garden is not being maintained properly. So now, the future of the garden awaits as Gray works with the city to possibly sign a new lease.

“We find it extremely important to our community and really we’re trying to find a solution and not cause any friction of any sort," Gray said.

Even District 1 City Council member Everett Roy believes the community garden is a great way offer a farm-to-table experience, but only if the group keeps up their part.

“I don’t have a problem with that," Roy said. "I think it’s a great program, if the property is properly maintained.”

Some of the kids that help with the garden said they have learned so much from the overall experience. One of them spoke about the garden providing a hands-on experience and comparing it to a second classroom for them.

The City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department issued a statement saying “The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is still in the process of discussing the state of Tom Graham park with keepers of the garden.”

Gray said if the city allows Keepers of the Garden to continue at Tom Graham Park, then he and his team will restructure the garden to accommodate the city's requests.

He emphasized the importance of providing the community with a place they can feel comfortable learning in while continuing to open the door for healthier living and growing knowledge.

