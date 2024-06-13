K-9 unit shows why Nueces County Sheriff's Office is top dog in training

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sgt. Rudy Gonzales, like all law enforcement, went through tough training to start their careers. Four years ago, Gonzales got the chance to train his partner, Hera, a Belgian Malinois.

They’ve been together since January 2020 at the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzales said having a K-9 partner is a bit of a different relationship than partnering with another person.

“We have to know each other a little bit better than we know ourselves when it comes to it really,” Gonzales said.

These two know each other pretty well and they put that to the test in competitions. In late May, they competed in an annual competition hosted by the Laredo Police Department and placed third out of law enforcement from across the state.

“I think it really represents the training we’re allowed to do with Nueces County and it shows that we have a great K-9 in this area, and the surrounding areas, that we are one of the best in the surrounding areas,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said these competitions aren’t just about competing, but it’s a great opportunity to connect with other law enforcement and learn from each other.

In this competition, partners had to search a gymnasium for 80 to 100 narcotic items and follow protocols from there.

“iIt’s always great to go out there and do it, she’s a great partner. This is, I think, our third competition that we’ve placed, so. We always strive to get the top one,” Gonzales said.

Hera is just as important to the sergeant's work life as she is to his home life. He said they are always together whether at work or at home with his family. He said she knows when the vest is on, it's time to work. When the vest is off, she can relax.

The duo have competed in four competitions in the last three years.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.