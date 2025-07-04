Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Juvenile male sent to hospital following shooting at Walmart on Saratoga

Walmart on Saratoga Blvd
Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News
On July 3rd, 2025 at approximately 10:43 pm, officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Saratoga Blvd in reference to a shooting.
Walmart on Saratoga Blvd
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night at the Walmart on Saratoga Boulevard.

According to a blotter post from the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10:43 p.m. on July 3 to the 6100 block of Saratoga Boulevard near Cimarron Boulevard for a shooting call.

When officers arrived at the business establishment, a juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

"The male was transported to the local hospital in critical but stable condition. This is an isolated incident, and it is actively being investigated," CCPD Officer Madeline Vaughn stated in the blotter post.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the store or outside in the parking lot. This is a developing story; please check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast