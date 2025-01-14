Junior League of Corpus Christi to host 3rd annual Women's Day luncheon

A women's day luncheon is set to be held in March 2025 with a very special guest speaker coming to town.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi is planning their 3rd annual Women's Day luncheon with Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan featured as the keynote speaker. Kerrigan was famously attacked in an attempt to derail her career prior to the 1994 Olympic Games, but went on to win the silver medal anyway.

"We're excited to welcome her to our beautiful community, we're excited to welcome out all of the women in the community, and aside from Nancy we're really thrilled and excited to honor several women in our community," Brittany Hainz of the Junior League of Corpus Christi said.

The event will be held Thursday, March 6 at the Corpus Christi Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

