James "Jimmy" Granberry wins Nueces County District Attorney Run Off Election

After hours of waiting and wondering what the outcome would be, James "Jimmy" Granberry rejoiced after refreshing the Nueces County Elections Department homepage. That's where he found the results that showed he officially won the Nueces County District Attorney Run Off Election. Granberry won against prosecutor, James Sales after neither obtained more than 50% of the vote during the primary election in March.

The results of Tuesday's Run Off Election show that Sales received 41% of the vote, while Granberry received 59%.

Granberry will now face Democratic candidate, Terry Shamsie, in the General Election in November. Back in October, he was sworn into the District Attorney position after being appointed by Governor Greg Abbott. The replacement was triggered after the resignation of former D.A. Mark Gonzales.

Now that he proceeds to the General Election, Granberry said he plans to continue enforcing transparency within the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and building relationships with law enforcement and the community.

“I’m so honored by it [the win], it’s a challenge," Granberry said. "But I do best when I have a challenge in front of me. We are going to pick this office up, we’re going to rub it, brand it, write it and it’s going to be a better Nueces County when we wake up after this is all over.”

The General Election will be Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

