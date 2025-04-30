IWA Lady Angels Golf Team Earns 2nd Place at State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Incarnate Word Academy Lady Angels Golf Team earned 2nd place overall at the TAPPS 4A State Championship.

The tournament was held April 28–29 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose, Texas.

The team comprised Senior Cal Rowland, Juniors Abby Sachanowicz, Sarah Cory, Bella Taylor, and Freshman Brielle Vasquez.

Vasquez also finished in the top 10, placing in ninth and earning a state medal.

IWA said Senior Matthew Martinez wrapped up the season strong on the boys' side by showing impressive leadership skills.

