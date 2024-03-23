Islanders March Madness trip could spark more interest in TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi’s (TAMUCC) women’s basketball team has hit the road to Los Angeles.

They're heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, but this accomplishment isn’t just for them and they know that. The impact they have will be felt back in Corpus Christi for many months to come.

“We’re really excited, obviously like you said, it’s our fist time. So, we’re just glad that we get to put on for Corpus (Christi) and show the world how we play basketball,” said Alecia Westbrook, a graduate senior on the team.

The world will get to see the Islanders play basketball. However, the most excited to watch will be in Corpus Christi, like a famous alumna, Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

“So proud of our Lady Islanders and also we have to commend our coach, Coach (Royce) Chadwick. He has just done a stellar job. Everybody’s working together as a team to get to this point,” she said.

All eyes are on the men’s and women’s March Madness Tournaments. Guajardo knows that’s great for TAMUCC. She said it brings a university into the light that can attract students, research and more.

“It gets out, kids want to come to an island, a beach university and then on top of that one where athletics and all sports: tennis, golf, beach volleyball, basketball, cross country have all won championships. Why would you go anywhere else?” Guajardo said.

The men’s basketball team has made the trip to the NCAA Tournament a few times, so people have become familiar with the island university. But the women reaching this milestone, will build on the school’s recognition.

“Just glad to bring the recognition to the university and we are the number one beach university in the country. So, we want to put our best foot forward as we go to the NCAA's," Coach Royce Chadwick said.

A watch party is being hosted to cheer on the Islanders at Brewster Street Ice House south side, 5550 S. Holly Road.

The game tips off at 3:30 Saturday afternoon against the one seed USC Trojans.

