Intersection of Nueces Bay Boulevard and Buddy Lawrence Drive will be closed through March 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work crews are preparing to install water lines at the intersection of Nueces Bay Boulevard and Buddy Lawrence Drive, which will impact the traffic flow in the area.

The intersection of Nueces Bay Boulevard and Buddy Lawrence Drive will be closed from Tuesday, March 18, through Friday, March 28.

"This work is part of ongoing improvements to water lines along this section of Nueces Bay Boulevard. The intersection at Nueces Bay Boulevard and Antelope Street will be open during this time to facilitate through traffic," stated city officials.

Also, John Street to West Broadway Street, and Nueces Bay Boulevard will be closed to traffic.

"Roadway closures for the northbound lanes of Nueces Bay Boulevard from Leopard Street to West Broadway Street remain in effect. Traffic is redirected to the southbound lanes, allowing two-way, single-lane traffic," added city officials.

The project is expected to be completed in July 2025.

A detailed map is attached to represent the road work and traffic flow adjustments visually: