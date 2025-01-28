Incoming changes to watch out for this 2025 tax season

Do you hear that clock ticking? The countdown has begun for the tax filing deadline.

Monday, Jan. 27 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting tax returns.

The IRS has made some changes this year to help taxpayers file, including expanding the 'direct file' program to include 13 more states.

More than 30 million taxpayers will now be eligible to file their taxes for free directly with the IRS.

The program has no income limits to determine who can use it, and don't forget, April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.