Incoming changes to watch out for this 2025 tax season

FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Do you hear that clock ticking? The countdown has begun for the tax filing deadline.

Monday, Jan. 27 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting tax returns.

The IRS has made some changes this year to help taxpayers file, including expanding the 'direct file' program to include 13 more states.

More than 30 million taxpayers will now be eligible to file their taxes for free directly with the IRS.

The program has no income limits to determine who can use it, and don't forget, April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes.

