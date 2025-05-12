Incarnate Word Academy tennis team claims second consecutive state championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy's Angel Tennis team has secured their second consecutive state title at the TAPPS 4A State Championship, held April 7-8 at the Waco Tennis Regional Center.

Senior Kameron Fernandez led the Angels' performance by earning the State Runner-Up title in the 4A Boys Singles division.

The championship was clinched when Cameron Rybar and Nikhil Madappa captured the 4A Boys Doubles State Championship, a victory that solidified IWA's position at the top of the standings.

William Moore and William Craig also represented IWA with strong performances, advancing to the Round of 16 before facing elimination in the quarterfinals.

The 2025 season marks another milestone in the school's growing tennis legacy with back-to-back state championships.

