CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of National Rescue Dog Day, here is a list of shelters and organizations where you can adopt a pupper of your very own.



Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

Gulf Coast Humane Society

STAR Group

Peewee's Pet Adoption

Coastal Bend Small Breed Rescue

