If you got it, haunt it; Corpus Christi named most haunted in Texas

Corpus Christi has earned the title as one of the most haunted cities in Texas, according to BetTexas. Austin proceeded the Sparkling City, with El Paso taking the top spot.

Locally, Heritage Park is the spookiest around town. Some of the original residents may still be around, just not in physical form.

“I’m not afraid of the dead, it’s the living you got to be afraid of," Margaret Prescott, Founder of Corpus Christi Spook Central and paranormal investigator for South Texas Haunts, said.

Whatever makes your skin crawl or the hair stand up on your neck, Prescott said she isn’t phased by any of it. After experiencing her own paranormal encounter at 15-years-old, she began her career to learn more about the world of lurking spirits.

“I started reading up more and studying more," Prescott said. "I was like, ‘you know what, I really want to do this. I’m curious.’ “

About 20 years ago, Prescott’s son encouraged her to start Corpus Christi Spook Central, a local paranormal investigation team. It then turned into her launching South Texas Haunts, a paranormal research TV show.

One of her most memorable findings happened at Heritage Park.

“The Sidbury House, in my opinion and we’ve investigated it several times, is one of the most haunted house, I believe, here in Corpus," Prescott said.

She described the moment where she and her team were looking for a thermostat inside the home. That's when she felt a presence that told her the home was not hers.

There are dozens of other spooky spots across town, including Blackbeards on North Beach. Prescott said she has felt a paranormal presence there many times.

Some of her investigations have also gotten a little too close.

“I’ve been hit. I’ve had my hair pulled, I’ve been scratched, but hey, that’s all part of it," Prescott said.

Prescott has found that many spirits are attached to an object or a person and have not moved on yet. Most of the time, she added the spirits are not harmful or dangerous.

With hundreds of ghost tours and paranormal investigations under her belt, she said her favorite part is helping the living learn to coexist or cope with the dead.

“I love being able to help others with closure and understanding. Because a lot of people are like not understanding of the unknown or maybe having a fear of the unknown, maybe we can bring some comfort to that." Prescott said.

If you are interested in learning more about paranormal activity or pursuing a career as an investigator, reach out to Margaret Prescott with Corpus Christi Spook Central...if you dare.

