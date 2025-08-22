ICE arrests Egyptian national in Corpus Christi on immigration violations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ICE officers arrested Ahmed Mohamed Yasser Salama, 35, an Egyptian national, in Corpus Christi on August 19 in coordination with the FBI's Corpus Christi Resident Agency.

Salama was previously arrested and charged with first-degree felony sexual abuse in September 2019. Despite the serious charges, he was later granted an immigration bond and released under what ICE officials described as policies from the previous administration.

"Salama was clearly a threat to public safety, but the policies at the time allowed him to be released and possibly reoffend," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Harlingen Field Office Director Juan Agudelo said.

"Being allowed to enter the U.S. is a privilege. Anyone who violates their terms of admission by committing egregious felonies will not be allowed to remain here. We will find you, arrest you and deport you," Agudelo said.

Salama entered the U.S. on July 11, 2017, with a non-immigrant visa on a conditional basis. The Department of State terminated his visa on November 15, 2019, for violating the University of Alabama Code of Conduct.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Salama in Houston on August 26, 2021, due to a felony arrest warrant issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for first-degree felony sexual abuse. He was extradited to Birmingham, Alabama, where he was indicted, paid bond and was released.

Upon his release from the Etowah County Detention Center in Alabama, ICE took Salama into custody on September 11, 2021, and placed him in removal proceedings. He was issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge after being admitted as a non-immigrant and violating the conditions of his admission.

Salama was granted an immigration bond on November 17, 2021, and released from ICE custody the following day with reporting requirements.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of harassment on August 30, 2024, and was sentenced to 60 days of confinement. After completing his jail sentence in Alabama, he continued reporting to ICE as instructed.

On February 21, an immigration judge denied Salama's request to terminate his removal proceedings.

Salama will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings.

Members of the public can report suspected violations of U.S. immigration law and other suspicious activity by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form at ice.gov.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!