Thousands of power outages reported in the Coastal Bend during extreme cold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Thousands of customers were without power this morning as an Arctic Blast rolled through the Coastal Bend area.
AEP Texas crews, equipment, and other resources are beginning to be sent across the state in anticipation of more power outages.
More than 26,000 customers are experiencing power outages throughout the state of Texas, according to the AEP Texas power outage map.
The map reports about 3,615 power outages in Port Aransas, 517 in Ingleside, roughly 900 on Corpus Christi's southside, and several others. It also shows the majority of the population in Hebbronville is without power.
An extreme cold warning is in effect through 10 a.m. today, with wind chills as low as 14 expected. A cold weather advisory is also in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines:
- Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Because of the likelihood that the storm may impact power lines, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm. Also, stay at least ten feet away from any downed power line.
- Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that rely on electricity are reminded to have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.
- If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most, if not all, require that backup generators be located outside the home and away from open windows to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.