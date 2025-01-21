Thousands of power outages reported in the Coastal Bend during extreme cold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Thousands of customers were without power this morning as an Arctic Blast rolled through the Coastal Bend area.

AEP Texas crews, equipment, and other resources are beginning to be sent across the state in anticipation of more power outages.

More than 26,000 customers are experiencing power outages throughout the state of Texas, according to the AEP Texas power outage map.

The map reports about 3,615 power outages in Port Aransas, 517 in Ingleside, roughly 900 on Corpus Christi's southside, and several others. It also shows the majority of the population in Hebbronville is without power.

If you are without power, you can check the status by clicking here to use this handy tool.

An extreme cold warning is in effect through 10 a.m. today, with wind chills as low as 14 expected. A cold weather advisory is also in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

AEP Texas

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: