Hundreds of plates given away at 80th Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner

80th Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru distribution event

Celebrating Thanksgiving by passing out holiday dinners to dozens of families at Sokol Corpus Christi Gym

More than 500 plates were distributed

The 80th annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru distribution event kicked off Thursday morning to celebrate the holidays.

Dozens of families lined the parking lot at Sokol Corpus Christi Gym to receive Thanksgiving dinner plates handed out by volunteers. Those who helped organized the event began preparing early Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

The hard work began in the kitchen as the cook prepared turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, pecan pie, drinks and more. There were more than 500 plates distributed to community members.

Organizers and volunteers continue the legacy of the late Joseph John Salem. He was a well-known businessman, philanthropist and community advocate before he passed away in 2001.

He began the annual Thanksgiving dinner event after assisting a group of young children in the community who were without food. Years down the line, he expanded the event to the Boys and Girls Club.

Some volunteers said their favorite part of the annual distribution is giving back to the community and helping families.

“What I enjoy hearing is people telling me how they’ve known Mr. Salem when he was alive and with us," organizer Lisa Luevanos said. "I think just seeing their smiles and hearing the two simple words of 'thank you', you know that’s what it’s all about.”

Many of families come every year, there were also many first timers.

“My family’s having their Orange Grove gathering," Christina Acosta said. "I couldn’t make it because my car isn’t able to make it that far, so I said you know what, let me come out here and see what’s going on. I feel so blessed it’s helped us so much because we probably wouldn’t have had turkey or dressing without it.”

Some of the volunteers have been helping for nearly 25 years like Cheryl Goffigon. She heard about the distribution event through her church and said she enjoys spreading the joy of giving to others.

“I’m so grateful that God has allowed me to have, be able to eat and really live my life, but there are people out here, this is their only mean. So I feel like I’m obligated to come every year as long as I’m living," Goffigon said.

Each year, the event continues to show the joy and love that is spread through the community. As we spend time with family during the holiday season, it's also a perfect time to reflect on our blessings while seeking out ways to be a blessing to others.

If you'd like to volunteer for next year's Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru distribution, head to the Joe Salem Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page.

