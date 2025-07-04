Hundreds celebrate Independence Day with 4-mile run at Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hundreds of people celebrated Independence Day with a morning run at Cole Park, participating in the "Four for the Fourth" 4-mile run.

Runners dressed in their best red, white, and blue running gear as they competed for prizes, souvenirs, or simply for the enjoyment of the event.

Jennah Treat, a runner at the event, shared her motivation for participating.

"It's kind of a stress reliever and a great way to stay healthy," Treat said.

Another participant, Jewel Rangel, had a spiritual connection to running.

"I get to spend time with Jesus while I'm running," Rangel said.

Race Director Eddie Castillo highlighted the patriotic significance of the early morning event.

"Nothing like getting up early in the morning at 7 a.m. on a hot, humid day and going for a 4-mile run to celebrate a birthday, and there's no greater birthday than our nation's birthday," Castillo said.

The Corpus Christi Roadrunners hosted the event, which attracted 350 participants.