Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Hundreds celebrate Independence Day with 4-mile run at Cole Park

4 on the Fourth 4-miler
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
The finish line is pictured at this morning's 4 on the Fourth 4-miler.
4 on the Fourth 4-miler
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hundreds of people celebrated Independence Day with a morning run at Cole Park, participating in the "Four for the Fourth" 4-mile run.

Runners dressed in their best red, white, and blue running gear as they competed for prizes, souvenirs, or simply for the enjoyment of the event.

Jennah Treat, a runner at the event, shared her motivation for participating.

"It's kind of a stress reliever and a great way to stay healthy," Treat said.

Another participant, Jewel Rangel, had a spiritual connection to running.

"I get to spend time with Jesus while I'm running," Rangel said.

Race Director Eddie Castillo highlighted the patriotic significance of the early morning event.

"Nothing like getting up early in the morning at 7 a.m. on a hot, humid day and going for a 4-mile run to celebrate a birthday, and there's no greater birthday than our nation's birthday," Castillo said.

The Corpus Christi Roadrunners hosted the event, which attracted 350 participants.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast