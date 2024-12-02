How to spot scams and protect your wallet this holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday shopping season is in full swing. While many people are looking forward to scoring great deals, scammers are ramping up their efforts to take advantage of the season, especially Cyber Monday.

According to the National Retail Federation, over 72 million people plan to shop during Cyber Monday—here's what to keep an eye out for.

Katie Galan from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), said online shopping during this time of the year shoppers need to be on the lookout for scammers.

"So scammers during this time of year will really try to impersonate some of these big box retailers, so that could be some targeted ads that are going to your social media, emails, and even text messages,"Galan said.

Whether you're shopping on your phone, computer, or tablet, it's crucial to stay vigilant to avoid scams.

One of the most common tactics scammers use is impersonating well-known brands through social media ads, emails, or text messages. These fake messages may seem legitimate at first glance, offering unbelievable deals or discounts on popular products.

Galan warns that these scams are often convincing, but there are some key signs to watch out for:



Misspellings or punctuation errors: While they may seem minor, these are often signs that the message is not from an official retailer.

Unsolicited links: If you receive a message with a link that you weren’t expecting, especially one that seems too good to be true, don’t click it. Scammers use these links to steal your personal information or install harmful malware on your device.

"Even if those links look real, never click on them," she said."They could lead to phishing websites or other scams that will put your information at risk."

When shopping online, the form of payment you use can significantly affect your financial security. Galan strongly advises consumers to use a credit card for online purchases rather than cash transfer services like Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle.

“ Using your credit card is actually going to give you that extra layer of security should you be scammed out of your money your credit card company is not going to hold you liable for those charges," she added.

She also suggest that before entering payment information on any website, it's essential to ensure that the site is secure. Look for a small lock icon in your browser's address bar, indicating that the website uses encryption to protect sensitive data.

For more tips on safe online shopping, visit the Better Business Bureau’s website.

