House of Rock to hold concert benefiting students in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to turn up the volume.. and give back.

On July 31, House of Rock, along with Joaquin in2Inclusion in downtown Corpus Christi is hosting "Rockin' for Supplies," a concert where attendees can donate school supplies that will go to students in Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Those who donate supplies will be given a voucher for a free slice of pizza from House of Rock.

The concert will feature several local artists, including Mighty Unclean, Razcat, Empire of Ashes, and Xcess, who will all be performing during the event.

Last year Joaquin in2 Inclusion gave 150 backpacks away and over 300 lbs of school supplies to students.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $8 each. That address is 511 Starr St.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!