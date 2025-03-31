Honoring the Queen of Tejano Music

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It has been 30 years since that fateful morning at the Days Inn on Navigation when Selena confronted Yolanda Saldivar over missing money from her fan club and boutique.

Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano Music, captured the hearts of millions. According to Billboard, Selena is said to be one of the most influential artists of all time.

RETRO TEJANO 104.1 HONORS SELENA

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Selena's death, Retro Tejano 104.1 will be playing Selena's music all day on March 31, so you can check them out to hear your favorite songs. KRIS 6 also asked Facebook viewers what some of their favorite Selena songs are. 'Como la Flor', 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom', 'Amor Prohibido', and 'Techno Cumbia' are a few songs viewers named to honor the Tejano legend.

If you'd like to submit your favorite Selena song, you can head to the KRIS 6 Facebook Page to share.

