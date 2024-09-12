High school students account for major increase in Del Mar College's Dual Enrollment Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College Dual Enrollment Program has seen a record increase among students interested in participating.

Logan Farrell is a senior at Richard King High School and is taking currently taking dual credit courses at Del Mar College. She began as a sophomore.

“Right now, I’m taking 4 dual credit courses. I’m taking Sociology, College Algebra, Anatomy, Physiology, then I'm taking Composition 2. I think it’s just helping us all get to experience a college level course," Farrell said.

She said she hopes to become a nurse and wants to study at Baylor University. By taking dual enrollment courses, she added that it has allowed her to be better prepared for her academic future.

“Just really getting to be in a college classroom and getting to see what that’s like and help us prepare for the college level work as a high school student," Farrell said.

Dr. Leonard Rivera, Del Mar's Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Off-Campus Programs, said the college has seen an increase of more than 3,100 students since last year's fall semester. That's an 8% increase from its 2,761 head count in 2023.

“We’re just very excited about this to be able to have these numbers," Rivera said. "But more importantly to serve the kids, serve the students of the South Texas area high schools.”

Rivera added that the program serves over 50 schools across the Coastal Bend. Students can take courses that advance their education from 175 different programs including health care, process technology and welding.

The best thing about the program is that it’s free and the credits are transferable without hassle.

“Our credits are transferable to all public universities. Providing this opportunity by way of dual enrollment, it allows students to graduate high school with a credential of value," Rivera said.

CCISD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sandra Clement said the collaboration with Del Mar has really given students an opportunity to succeed. Being the largest school district in Corpus Christi, it has also seen a 27% growth in students taking dual credit courses.

“This is opening the door for them. It is completely setting them up to succeed," Clement said. "This support that they provide, gives our kids a taste and this launches their confidence.”

She emphasized that with the program being free of cost, students from low-economic communities will have the opportunity to see which career they're interested in and gain more confidence in taking the leap toward their future.

Del Mar College has also seen a rise in overall enrollment of all students at the college. In Fall 2023, there were 10,772 students enrolled at Del Mar College. This year, there are more than 12,000, which is a 12% increase.

