Hicks Family Subaru partnered with PAAC for community adoption festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hicks Family Subaru partnered with People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) to transform their showroom for a community adoption festival last weekend.

Organizers say 11 animals found new homes, and 89 local pets received vaccinations and microchips. Hicks Family Subaru donated a $4,000 grant to PAAC to support their ongoing efforts to improve the lives of local shelter animals.

The event, an initiative by Subaru of America, joined over 630 Subaru retailers nationwide, providing more than $3 million in critical funding to local animal shelters. The adoption event included a pet costume contest, a food truck, and other fun giveaways.

“Our partnership has truly transformed the lives of countless animals. Events like this not only help find loving homes for deserving pets but also create a positive ripple effect for the entire community. It was heartwarming to see surrounding Animal Control facilities, which often lack adoption opportunities, participate in this event," said Cheryl Martinez, President of PAAC.

Hicks Family Subaru and PAAC’s partnership is a testament to the retailer’s commitment to the local community. The Hicks Family Subaru has also teamed up with organizations like Corpus Christi ISD, Coastal Bend Food Bank, and many others.