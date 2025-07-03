Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi announces leadership change

Steven Pierce will step down as executive director of Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi next year, with former City Council member Ben Molina stepping in as interim leader.

Pierce, who has served as executive director since late 2024, will leave his position effective July 16, 2025. During his tenure, the organization broke ground on new homes, expanded community partnerships, and honored the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter through various initiatives.

"We are deeply grateful for Steven's leadership and passion for our mission," said Mylin Anandula, president of the HFHCC Board of Directors. "His commitment to serving families in need has left a lasting impact on our organization and the Corpus Christi community. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

The board has appointed Ben Molina as interim executive director, also effective July 16, 2025, while they conduct a search for a permanent successor.

Former Corpus Christi City Councilman Ben Molina will serve as Habitat for Humanity's Interim Executive Director beginning July 16 while the organization searches for a permanent successor.

"We are confident in Ben's ability to lead HFHCC forward," Anandula said. "His deep ties to the community, especially Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, and proven leadership experience make him the ideal choice to serve as interim executive director."

According to the press release sent by Habitat for Humanity, Molina brings extensive community leadership experience to the role. A former president of the HFHCC Board of Directors, he has also served as chairman of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend and held board positions with the Better Business Bureau-Serving the Heart of Texas Chapter and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

As a former city councilmember, Molina championed pro-growth and pro-business initiatives, focusing on economic development and quality of life improvements. He is also an honoree of CC Under 40 and a graduate of Leadership Corpus Christi, Class 42.

