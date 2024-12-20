Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

H-E-B workers from across the city, volunteers deliver holiday meals and smiles to homebound residents

Feast Of Sharing Homebound Deliveries 1
Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News
H-E-B workers from across the city came together on Friday morning to deliver about 1,200 hot meals for homebound seniors just in time for Christmas.
Feast Of Sharing Homebound Deliveries 1
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing is set for Dec. 21 at the American Bank Center, but some folks are already receiving their meals today.

Volunteers met at the Del Mar West Campus to pack and deliver meals for home-bound residents of Corpus Christi.

Cooks started preparing the food before the sun came up this morning.

Students from Carroll High School packed them up so volunteers could deliver them to those who requested a meal.

One family volunteering their time today says they are continuing a tradition they started last year.

"I like to do it because I like to help people, and one of my favorite things to do is help," said

In all, volunteers delivered 1,200 meals across the city of Corpus Christi.

The big sit-down meal for the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing gets underway tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the American Bank Center.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Headquarters