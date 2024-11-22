H-E-B volunteers hard at work to construct the Bayfront Christmas tree display

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are officially underway and you can see that in display with the construction of the annual H-E-B Christmas tree along the Bayfront.

This isn't just an ordinary tree, standing at 66 feet tall with nearly 6,000 lights and 1,500 ornaments this monster of a tree at Water's Edge Park will keep spirits high all through the holiday season.

"This whole thing takes about 4 to 5 hours to go meticulously through every light and every ornament is properly on there and fastened and clean and ready for the tree lighting," H-E-B's Senior Manager of Public Affairs Beth Dattomo said.

Over 30 volunteers are working to make sure that this tree gets built on time. The tree lighting ceremony will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Water's Edge Park.