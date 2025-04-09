H-E-B gifts $1 million to TAMU-CC for performing arts center upgrade

It was an exciting day for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, as H-E-B gifted the university $1 million. The money will help TAMU-CC's performing arts center, which got new upgrades including a renovated space, a new giant screen and new seats.

This is part of a partnership between the university and the supermarket chain that they are both are thrilled about.

"The Butt family has been a supporter of our university since the very beginning, back when we were U-CC and to continue that partnership into today is just very exciting for us," TAMU-CC President Kelly Miller said.

In return, the university's performance hall will now be known as the "H-E-B Performance Hall".

"Part of our steadfast commitment in the community to hire education and our community in general," H-E-B's Senior Manager of Public Affairs Beth Dattomo said. "We also support cultural arts and this is a really wonderful initiative to continue partnering with the university."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!