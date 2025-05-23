Gulf Coast Humane Society hosting weekend pet adoption event at Tractor Supply Co

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting an adoption event this weekend with waived fees for adult dogs.

Those interested in meeting potential pets can visit Tractor Supply at 2754 Saratoga on Saturday, May 24, from noon to 4 p.m. The adoption event also runs on Sunday, May 25, from noon to 4 p.m.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is a private nonprofit organization that relies on donations to save precious lives and find homes for thousands of animals every year.

"This includes a food pantry, spay/neuter assistance, low-cost and free vaccines and preventatives, and a community education program. Your donations directly fund these programs and more," states organizers on their website.

For more information about the Gulf Coast Humane Society, visit their website here: Home | Gulf Coast Humane Society

