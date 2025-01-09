Grupo Siggno to headline Rodeo Corpus Christi on May 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buc Days announced Thursday morning that Tejano superstars Grupo Siggno will perform on Thursday, May 8, 2025, following Rodeo Corpus Christi at the American Bank Center.

Grupo Siggno will take the stage for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series presented by Physicians Premier ER, so all you Tejano music fans should mark your calendars.

Grupo Siggno is known for its high-powered performances and chart-topping hits, such as “Ya No Me Importa” and “Mejor Dimelo.”

Season tickets for PBR Velocity Tour Finals presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers and Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite are on sale now, including access to Siggno’s Thursday night performance.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.bucdays.comor call the Buccaneer Commission Office at 361-882-3242.

Individual tickets will go on sale on January 31st at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $25-$75, which includes the Rodeo and Concert. Tickets are available at bucdays.com/tickets

