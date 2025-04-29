Governor Abbott reappoints Fire Chief Brandon Wade to Texas Commission on Fire Protection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade is brandishing a bigger title.

Wade was appointed to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. The commission aims to ensure that the Texas Fire Service is providing quality fire protection to neighbors.

Wade's job is to review curriculum and training for individuals and fire departments in Texas.

He says he's grateful to take the role to set his role to set standards of fire protection in the state.

"I'm very humbled, very proud, and have been very well supported by the city management and the leadership to take this role," Wade said.

He also says that Corpus Christi is well prepared to provide quality emergency care services for neighbors.

