Golf cart driver hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A woman has been hospitalized after getting into a car accident while driving a golf cart.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 11 around 4:17 a.m., CCPD officers were sent out to a car crash on the 13300 block of Park Road 22, better known as JFK Bridge. When they arrived, they found a golf cart that had been involved in the crash, along with its driver, a 36-year-old woman.

Officers figured out that the golf cart had been driving westbound on Park Road 22 when it was hit by a truck, ejecting the golf cart's driver. She was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the truck diver stayed behind.

The crash is still under investigation at this time, CCPD states.

