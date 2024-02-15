Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Fundraiser organizers set up barbecue fundraiser for William Roland and family

Megan Chapa.png
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 17:34:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The support and love for the late William Roland continues. Fundraiser organizers Pete Trevino and Megan Chapa put together a barbecue fundraiser for Roland and his family. The former MLB player’s mother, Nettie Roland, described how it felt to have people from all over the coastal bend come support her family.

Nettie Roland

"That means a lot to me. That means that my son lived a great life. That means he loved a lot of people and a lot people loved him. So that means a lot to me," said Roland.

Nettie Roland tells us she and her family will set up a scholarship fund in honor of William Roland.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month