Former West Oso principal releases first music album

A former Coastal Bend educator turned musician has released his first album.

Danny Noyola served as the principal of West Oso High School and superintendent of West Oso ISD, as well as a principal for Moody High School and as an administrator for CCISD. But since retiring, Noyola has spent his days singing and writing songs, posting videos on social media for friends and family to enjoy.

His passion for music is what caught the eye of local record producers, Hector Gutierrez and Chris Dominguez from Freddie Records. The two men took Noyola's love of music and transformed it into an album, containing 12 songs all written by Noyola.

He told KRIS 6 News that the songs were inspired by his wife, Alma.

Noyola's brother, former city councilman and bar owner Jesse Noyola, hosted a CD release party at 1st and 10 Sports Bar on SPID on Saturday, March 22.

"Well, it's truly a blessing," Noyola said. "It's these musical geniuses, these super producers and arrangers have made my dream come true."

