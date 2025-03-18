Former Corpus Christi resident killed in road rage accident in Austin

A former Corpus Christi resident was killed in a road rage incident near the 116600 block of North Interstate 35 Proper over the weekend.

According to NBC affiliate KXAN, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a high-priority call around 3:46 a.m. on Sunday, March 18. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) arrived first and located a crash involving a Ford Bronco and a black Mitsubishi Mirage.

AFD pulled the driver of the Mitsubishi, later identified as 47-year-old Edward Espino, and attempted to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at 4:14 a.m.

Despite the indicators of a car crash, AFD noticed a gunshot wound on Espino's body when they pulled him from the crash, leading APD investigators to state that Espino's death was a homicide.

The driver of the Bronco was questioned and APD believed that he was not involved in the homicide, but they are continuing to investigate at this time. Anyone with information should contact APD at 512-974-TIPS.

Espino was a former KRIS 6 News/Action 10 News employee. He was well-known in the Coastal Bend theatre and arts community, performing in multiple plays in local theaters and appearing in independent films.

