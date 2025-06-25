Wrong-way driver causes early morning crash on SPID, three injured

Three people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a crash on South Padre Island Drive early this morning.

Police say a small black car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway when it collided with a pickup truck over Paul Jones Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Two people in the pickup truck were injured in the crash.

ESD 2 Police say a driver traveling in the wrong direction on South Padre Island Drive collided with a pickup truck, resulting in three non-life-threatening injuries

The wrong-way driver was also hurt in the collision.

Police tell us the wrong-way driver could face charges related to the incident.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to authorities.

