Whole Coastal Bend gets involved in Special Olympics

Before the summer Olymics kick off in Paris this summer, the Special Olympics took off in the Coastal Bend on Sat. April 6. It was an all day event held at Flour Bluff High School's Hornet Stadium.

"It's just such an honor to see everybody come out here and support all the athletes and our students," Meghan Nichols, the Special Olympics coach for Flour Bluff said. "You know, they work hard every year, all year long, doing all of the sports and I'm happy to host it and I'm happy to have everyone here and a good community to support all of our athletes."

About 500 athletes from Special Olympics teams from all across the Coastal Bend participated in events such as a 100 meter run, 200 meter run, relay races, a mile run, long jump, high jump, tennis and softball ball throwing and more. There were concessions stands and food trucks.

"I'm very proud of my athletes. all the athletes here, they work very hard year-round just to give their best and I'm very excited to see them perform," Nichols said.

Volunteers from H-E-B and students from Flour Bluff High school helped with the events for Special Olymics on Saturday.

“I think the Coastal Bend does a really good job just supporting all special Olympics athletes and just coming together and making sure that we can host a good event for them and just provide an opportunity for them to excel just like everybody else,” Nichols said.

The Special Olympics teams are looking forward to next year's event.

